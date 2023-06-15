AUD/USD is rebounding toward 0.6800, recovering losses after strong Australian employment data. The Aussie Unemployment Rate dipped to 3.6% in May while the Employment Change jumped to 75.9K. Focus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bounces off daily low on upbeat Australian jobs report, up next Chinese macro data - June 14, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: China in Focus - June 14, 2023
- AUD/USD dribbles near 0.6800 after Fed-induced volatility near multi-day top, focus on Australia employment - June 14, 2023