AUD/USD bounces off daily lows reached at 0.6318 and aims higher, registering gains of 0.22%, after economic data from the United States (US), although showed prices remain elevated, failed to shift …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bounces off daily lows, as US inflation data dampens rate hike expectations - October 27, 2023
- Taylor Swift Extends Record For Most Weeks Atop Billboard Artist 100 - October 27, 2023
- AUD/USD could have room for a tactical uptick – Danske Bank - October 27, 2023