AUD/USD drops to a fresh low since November 2020, before recently bouncing off, down 0.30% around 0.7317, ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The risk barometer earlier paused near the yearly low as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD bounces off fresh eight-month low near 0.7300 amid mixed clues
AUD/USD drops to a fresh low since November 2020, before recently bouncing off, down 0.30% around 0.7317, ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The risk barometer earlier paused near the yearly low as …