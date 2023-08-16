AUD/USD stages a modest recovery from a fresh YTD trough touched earlier this Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and lends support to the major. Bets for one …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bounces off fresh YTD low, lacks follow-through beyond mid-0.6400s - August 16, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Renews YTD low as bears approach 0.6410 support with eyes on FOMC Minutes - August 15, 2023
- AUD/USD steadies at yearly low around mid-0.6400s amid sour sentiment ahead of Fed Minutes - August 15, 2023