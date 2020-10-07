The Australian dollar edged upward, creeping back toward 0.7150 amid improved market sentiment and a renewed appetite for risk. Having crashed through 0.71 US cents, the AUD found support on hopes at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bounces off lows amid improved sentiment and promise of targeted US fiscal support - October 7, 2020
- AUD/USD struggles to keep recovery moves above 0.7100 - October 7, 2020
- AUD/USD pares some gains but remains positive - October 7, 2020