AUD/USD witnessed a modest intraday pullback from multi-week tops. A combination of supporting factors helped limit any meaningful slide. The AUD/USD pair edged lower on Thursday and refreshed session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bounces off lows, turns neutral around 0.6230 region - April 9, 2020
- AUD/USD: Off session high after RBA’s Financial Stability Review - April 8, 2020
- Yen Falls as Wall Street and Crude Oil Prices Gain, AUD/USD May Rise - April 8, 2020