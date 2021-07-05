Friday’s session saw the Australian dollar rise from seven-month lows of 0.7445 to trade at 0.7530. The rise, which was due to a ‘mixed’ US non-farm payrolls report, brought to an end a week of losses …
AUD/USD bounces off seven-month lows on mixed US jobs data
