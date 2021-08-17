AUD/USD braces for fresh yearly low around 0.7250 on sour sentiment

AUD/USD holds lower ground near recently refreshed yearly low. Downbeat US data, Wall Street performance and covid woes fan risk-off mood. Powell repeats defensive play, RBA Minutes unveiled …
