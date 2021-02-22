AUD/USD breaks higher from a bullish consolidation – Commerzbank

The AUD/USD pair has broken higher from its consolidation phase and sees the next resistance at the 0.7925 level, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, reports.
