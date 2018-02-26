AUD/USD Bullish W Pattern Breakout

The AUD/USD has formed a bullish W pattern, and we could see rejections from POC and POC2. At this point, the price is struggling to break daily H5 but is still above W L3 pivot. Traders should pay attention to bounces from 0.7860-68 (POC1) or 0.7840-53 …
