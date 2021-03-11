AUD/USD: Bulls attack 0.7800 amid risk-on mood, US dollar weakness

AUD/USD flirts with the 0.7800 round-figure, after refreshing weekly high with 0.7795. DXY marks the heaviest drop in one month, US 10-year Treasury yields waver around 1.52%. US President Biden signs …
