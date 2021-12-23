AUD/USD: Bulls battle monthly resistance around 0.7250 amid upbeat sentiment

AUD/USD seesaws near the highest level in December, bulls seem to have run out of steam. Market’s mood remains brighter as Omicron linked updates are positive. Strong US data favored yields but stocks …
