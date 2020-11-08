AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 0.7200 amid uncertainty over US election results

Biden wins US Presidency but Trump challenges the results, GOP keeps the Senate. US COVID-19 Task Force Team will be formed later today, global markets cheer hopes of further stimulus. A light …
