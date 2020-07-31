AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breather around 0.7200 despite upbeat China PMI

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7200 as China’s official PMIs flashed better than forecast figures for July. Risk aversion gains further strength from virus woes, doubts over the US fiscal package. Downbeat …
