AUD/USD cheers risk-on mood-led USD weakness, Aussie jobs. AUD/USD challenges the 0.7600 level, extending its four-day winning streak into European trading. The pair sits at the highest levels since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Bulls challenge 0.7600 amid upbeat Aussie jobs, US stimulus progress - December 17, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Close Over .7578 to Sustain Upside Momentum - December 17, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – NZ GDP Jump Indicates Nearly True V-Shaped Recovery - December 16, 2020