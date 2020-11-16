AUD/USD stays positive near one week high as vaccine hopes get a boost. Moderna conveys a higher effective rate than Pfizer, easier to distribute. US states tightening activity restrictions on covid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Bulls cheer Moderna’s vaccine news above 0.7300 - November 16, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Nearing The Monthly High And Poised To Rally Towards 0.740 - November 16, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Nearing November high, 0.7400 at sight - November 16, 2020