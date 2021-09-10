AUD/USD bulls holding the fort at the 61.8% ratio. The US dollar has dipped on weaker US yields but should it firm, AUD/USD bears will look to 30 Aug highs near 0.7320. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7365 at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bulls firming at the 61.8% ratio - September 9, 2021
- AUD/USD remains defensive below 0.7400 amid mixed concerns - September 9, 2021
- AUD/USD Drop May Continue After Dovish RBA, Wall Street Losses - September 9, 2021