US Democrats are up for passing $2,000 paycheck after President Trump obstructed the stimulus. EU-UK keeps talking Brexit with an announcement likely to roll out during early Thursday in Europe.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD: Bulls flirt with 0.7600 amid Brexit optimism, US dollar weakness - December 25, 2020
- Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD Pullback Coming to an End? - December 25, 2020
- AUD/USD: Fades bounce off 0.7516 amid fresh risk-off, downbeat Aussie trade balance - December 24, 2020