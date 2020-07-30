AUD/USD stays on the front foot following its U-turn from 0.7120, refreshes the highest levels since April 07, 2019. US Dollar Index slumps to mid-May 2018 bottom taking clues from devastating GDP, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Bulls keep flirting with 0.7200 ahead of China PMI - July 30, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Retreats from 0.7200 area but keeps focus on the upside - July 30, 2020
- AUD/USD shrugs off sharp inflation fall - July 30, 2020