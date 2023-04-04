AUD/USD jump on the US Dollar´s weakness. The RBA will be the key event for the day ahead. AUD/USD´s bearish pennant is still in play. AUDUSD increased to a 4-week high of 0.67585 as the US Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bulls move in for the kill but bears are lurking ahead of RBA - April 4, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Ready For A Bearish Breakout Ahead Of - April 4, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Continues To See Overhead Pressure - April 4, 2023