AUD/USD bulls moving in as the hopes that diplomacy still might prevail support risk

AUD/USD demand coming through in hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in talks between the US and Russia. US Secretary of state Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet Russia’s Lavrov late next week.
