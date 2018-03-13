CPI Ex Food & Energy y/y for February came in line at 1.8%. US Dollar (DXY) plunges below 90. The AUD/USD is trading at around 0.7881, up 0.12% on the day. The main event of the day is most certainly the inflation data coming from the US. Consumer Price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bulls nearing 0.7900 as US CPI came in line - March 13, 2018
- AUDUSD: Forex Technical Analysis – Positive statistics support Australian dollar - March 13, 2018
- AUDUSD – consolidation under 55SMA is expected before bulls resume - March 13, 2018