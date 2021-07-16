AUDUSD trades from strong support at 7420/10 up to first resistance at 7490/99 in a developing sideways trend. A good market for scalpers! NZDUSD held inside Wednesday’s range. AUDJPY we wrote: breaks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD: Bulls need a break above 7585/95 for a medium term buy signal
AUDUSD trades from strong support at 7420/10 up to first resistance at 7490/99 in a developing sideways trend. A good market for scalpers! NZDUSD held inside Wednesday’s range. AUDJPY we wrote: breaks …