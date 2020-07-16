AUD/USD is failing to convince n the upside, sliding to test critical support. If bulls drop the baton at this juncture, it’s game over. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6970 between a range of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bulls need to step up or face an avalanche of supply - July 16, 2020
- AUD/USD rises back to the 0.7000 area as the US dollar loses momentum - July 16, 2020
- AUD/USD Appreciation Could Slow From Here - July 16, 2020