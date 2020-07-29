AUD/USD bulls reaching for the blue skies in the 0.72 area post Fed, best since April 2019

AUD/USD takes on the 0.7190s as a key psychological level post the Fed while the US dollar extends weekly losses into 93.24 (DXY). Coronavirus keeps the Fed in a bind and weighs on the greenback. The …
