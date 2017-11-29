AUD/USD has made a minor correction ahead of a major support level. AUD/USD on the verge of a bearish breakout near the 5-month low achieved this November? AUD/USD has moved into a consolidation of the minor recovery form 0.7551 lows and 0.7579 recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: bulls safe for now, awaiting Chinese data, will key support give? - November 29, 2017
- AUD/USD analysis: bearish ahead of Chinese critical data - November 29, 2017
- AUD/USD plummets to mid-0.7500s, inching back closer to multi-month lows - November 29, 2017