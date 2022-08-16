AUD/USD bulls step to push the curreny into the green ahead of key jobs data

AUD/USD has been pressured on Tuesday after weak global economic data, particularly in China, reignited global recession fears. The safe-haven US dollar has benefitted in the forex space and it hit a …
