AUD/USD struggles to defend recent gains, retreats from intraday high of late. Multiple countries announced special tests for visitors from China amid skepticism over COVID-19 conditions in Beijing.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6750 amid doubts on China Covid conditions - December 28, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Oversold oscillator advocates a reversal - December 28, 2022
- Bob Marley’s Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Dead At 31 - December 28, 2022