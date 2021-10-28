Softer yields, mixed US data weigh on USD to offer additional upside momentum. Australia’s Import-Export Price Index, RBA’s Debelle can entertain traders ahead of Q3 US GDP. AUD/USD seesaws around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Bulls take a breather below 0.7565 hurdle ahead of US GDP - October 27, 2021
- AUD/USD – In Position to Close on Strong Side of Long-Term 50% Level at .7499 - October 27, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – In Position to Close on Strong Side of Long-Term 50% Level at .7499 - October 27, 2021