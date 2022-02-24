EUR/USD falls sharply towards 1.1300 as Ukraine – Russia conflict escalates The shared currency in the week is recording a loss of 0.12%. Ukraine – Russia tensions keep grabbing the spotlight amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD buoyed as commodity prices offset depression in risk demand - February 23, 2022
- AUD/USD eases from six-week top towards 0.7200 as Russia-Ukraine jitters sour sentiment - February 23, 2022
- Procol Harum Founder, Leader Singer Gary Brooker Dead At 76 - February 23, 2022