AUD/USD buoyed as risk sentiment surges following Trump commitment to transition of power

The Australian dollar broke resistance overnight, extending through 0.7330 to mark fresh highs at 0.7367. Risk sentiment surged after President Trump acknowledged that the transition to a Biden …
