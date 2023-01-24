To extend its uptrend once it reclaims 0.7070. The AUD/USD remains firm late in the New York session, albeit a mixed market mood keeps traders bracing for safe-haven assets. The US Dollar (USD) has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD buoyed by risk-appetite improvement climb above 0.7040s ahead of Aussie CPI - January 24, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continues To Threaten A Breakout - January 24, 2023
- Panic! At The Disco To Disband After European Tour - January 24, 2023