Likely challenging the buyers are updates that suggest one in three cases are positive for the coronavirus in New York. Amid all this, the US stock futures carry the previous day’s gains posted by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Buyers accelerate the run-up to 0.6000 - March 24, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Neutral In The Short-Term - March 24, 2020
- AUD/USD Asia Price Forecast: Aussie rebounds from 13-year’s lows, challenges 0.6000 big figure - March 24, 2020