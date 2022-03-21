On Friday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) settled at $73.49, up $0.30 or +0.41%. Last week, the Australian Dollar posted a hefty gain as risk sentiment improved even as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Buyers Backing Down from .7441, .7471 Main Tops - March 21, 2022
- AUDUSD suppressed but for how much longer – Part II - March 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls remain hopeful despite recent weakness around 0.7400 - March 20, 2022