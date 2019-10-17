AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6820/25 now after being the major performer on Thursday. Contrasting the performance of the US/AU data helped Aussie on yesterday. China’s GDP will be in the spotlight, for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD buyers catch a breath near 0.6820 with eyes on China GDP - October 17, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Launches - October 17, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: Chinese GDP could interrupt the run - October 17, 2019