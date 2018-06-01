AUD/USD has weakened after the successful test of its key resistance at 0.7582. Despite the lack of follow-through after the break of the hourly support, a break of the strong resistance at 0.7652 is needed to invalidate the current short-term bearish bias.
AUD/USD Buying Interest Is Fading
