EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, consolidating its losses recorded on Wednesday. Tension is mounting ahead of the last Fed decision before the elections and US retail sales. GBP/USD holds steady …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Buying opportunity at 0.7230 - September 16, 2020
- AUD/USD Rate Forecast: 2020 High on Radar Following RBA Minutes - September 16, 2020
- AUD/USD sits at weekly highs above 0.7300 amid China data-led optimism - September 15, 2020