The EUR/USD pair has rallied Friday to close with gains for a third consecutive week at 1.1169. There was no particular catalyst for EUR gains. ECB scheduled to meet this week, although no fireworks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Capped and eyes now on the 21-DMA - October 20, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Short-Squeeze Could Take Aussie to .6863 into Close - October 18, 2019
- AUDUSD Further Price Offensive Eyes 0.6894 Zone - October 18, 2019