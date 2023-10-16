The Aussie kicked off the trading week near 0.6295, and the AUD/USD has done nothing but lift since, sifting towards 0.6350 and aimed for a test into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD catching a much-needed bid, recovering from 0.63 - October 16, 2023
- IHeartRadio ALTer EGO Reveals Star-Studded Lineup - October 15, 2023
- AUD/USD Rate Eyes Monthly Low amid Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA - October 14, 2023