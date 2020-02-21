AUD/USD recovered roughly by 10 pips from decade lows seen on Thursday. The currency pair is still on track to report one of its biggest weekly loss since September. Dovish RBA expectations are likely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Breaking: AUD/USD prints fresh decade low below 0.66 - February 20, 2020
- AUD/USD charts minor bounce, but on track for weekly loss - February 20, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Looking to Break Down Further - February 20, 2020