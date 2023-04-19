The Australian dollar crept back above US$0.67 through trade on Tuesday, buoyed by a broadly weaker US dollar and surprisingly hawkish RBA sentiment. Having tracked between US$0.6680 and US$0.67 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stretches recovery to near 0.6740 ahead of PBoC’s decision - April 18, 2023
- AUD/USD clambers higher on hawkish RBA minutes - April 18, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie retakes 0.6700, but signs are mixed - April 18, 2023