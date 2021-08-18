AUD/USD: Clear path for a slump to the 0.7000 support – OCBC

Immediate target is at the 0.7224 200-week moving average, but there may be limited technical support up to 0.7000 handle, as strategists at OCBC Bank note. “Domestic pandemic concerns, coupled with a …
