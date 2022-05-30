AUD/USD climbs and approaches 0.7200 in a positive mood, weaker buck

The AUD/USD begins the week on the right foot, gaining some 0.57%. An upbeat market mood, a weaker greenback, and expectations of a less aggressive Fed, propelled the major near the 0.7200 mark.
