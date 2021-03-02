AUD/USD climbs to daily highs above 0.7800 as USD weakens on falling T-bond yields

AUD/USD clings to daily gains above 0.7800 on renewed USD weakness. US Dollar Index drops below 91.00 as 10-year T-bond yield turns red. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from US failed to trigger a …
