AUD/USD scales higher for the second straight day and climbs to a fresh multi-month peak. The emergence of heavy selling around the USD is seen acting as a tailwind for the major. Rising bets for an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Ringo Starr Announces Spring 2023 Tour With All Starr Band - January 18, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Power Higher - January 18, 2023
- AUD/USD climbs to five-month peak, further beyond 0.7000 ahead of US PPI/Retail Sales - January 18, 2023