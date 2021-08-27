AUD/USD climbs to fresh 10-day high beyond 0.7300

The AUD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum during the American trading hours on Friday and reached its strongest level in 10 days at 0.7316. As of writing, the pair was up 1.1% on the day at …
