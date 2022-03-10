AUD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and turned positive for the second straight day. The risk-on impulse in the markets undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support. Traders eye …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD climbs to fresh daily high, around 0.7335 area amid positive risk tone - March 10, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD erases early losses, edges above 200-DMA - March 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovery remains elusive below 0.7350 - March 9, 2022