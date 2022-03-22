AUD/USD climbs to fresh two-week high above 0.7400

AUD/USD extended its rally after breaking above 0.7400. The risk-positive market environment is helping the AUD find demand. RBA’s Lowe says they won’t respond until they see pervasive price pressures …
