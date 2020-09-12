After spending the first half of the day fluctuating in a tight range below 0.7300, the AUD/USD pair gained traction during the American session and climbed to its highest level in a week at 0.7325.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs above 0.7300 on broad USD weakness - September 11, 2020
- AUD/USD analysis: Could still edge up - September 11, 2020
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls side-lined but not willing to give up - September 11, 2020