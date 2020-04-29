US Dollar has dropped over the last three-consecutive trading sessions as market participants pressure the DXY Index. Can AUD/USD price action extend recent gains with the Fed and US GDP data on deck?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Climbs, US Dollar Drops Ahead of the Fed & GDP Data - April 28, 2020
- AUD/USD refreshes seven-week top above 0.6500 after Aussie CPI - April 28, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: More Bearish - April 28, 2020